Harden has 2nd straight triple-double, Rockets top Grizzlies

hello

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) shoots ahead of Houston Rockets center Clint Capela, left, and guard James Harden (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. Associated Press

Houston Rockets center Nene Hilario (42) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Shelvin Mack (6) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. Associated Press

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies guard Jevon Carter (3) and Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. (4) battle for control of the ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies guard Shelvin Mack (6) controls the ball against Houston Rockets guard James Harden in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. Associated Press

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) controls the ball against Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- James Harden had 32 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his second consecutive triple-double, and the Houston Rockets held off a fourth-quarter burst to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 105-97 on Saturday night.

Harden, who had 50 points in a triple-double in the Rockets' victory over the Lakers on Thursday, was 9 of 14 from the field, including 3 of 7 from outside the arc as Houston won its third straight.

Clint Capela finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds, while Gerald Green scored 17 points.

Mike Conley led Memphis with 22 points and six assists, while Marc Gasol added 17 points and nine rebounds. JaMychal Green had 13 points.

The Rockets appeared to be coasting in the fourth, holding a 15-point lead with about 7 minutes remaining, but Memphis clicked off a 14-5 run to cut it to 97-91. But the Grizzlies could get no closer in losing their second straight.

Memphis put an immediate dent in the Rockets' 21-point halftime lead with 11 straight points to open the third period. But Houston countered the rally with a trio of 3-pointers, two of them from Gerald Green.

Green would connect on a third 3-pointer, as he collected 12 points in the third, helping Houston maintain the double-digit advantage. That helped the Rockets take a 79-65 lead in the fourth.

Houston's accurate shooting - still above 70 percent early in the second quarter - allowed the Rockets to build the lead to 21. With Capela, Harden and Chris Paul shooting a combined 16 of 22, Houston took a 61-40 lead into the break.

TIP-INS

Rockets: G Eric Gordon, who was listed as questionable because of left knee soreness, scored four points. . Capela reached at least 20 points for the ninth time this season. .. Harden has three triple-doubles this season and 38 for his career. It was his first against the Grizzlies. . Paul finished with 10 points and 10 assists.

Grizzlies: F Kyle Anderson did not play due to a left ankle sprain suffered in the fourth quarter of Friday's loss to Miami. Anderson's absence ended a streak of 25 straight games where Memphis used the same starting lineup: Anderson, Gasol, Conley, Garrett Temple and rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. Shelvin Mack started in Anderson's place. . Rookie G Jevon Carter scored his first NBA points with an 8-footer in the third quarter, and ended the night with 11 points and a couple of steals.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host Utah on Monday.

Grizzlies: Open a four-game road trip on Monday at Golden State.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports