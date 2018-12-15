Anglican bishops appeal for change of tone in Brexit debate

British Prime Minister Theresa May walks by the Union flag and the EU flag as she departs a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. European Union leaders expressed deep doubts Friday that British Prime Minister Theresa May can live up to her side of their Brexit agreement and they vowed to step up preparations for a potentially-catastrophic no-deal scenario. Associated Press

LONDON -- The Church of England's bishops are appealing for national unity following a week of divisive discussions around Britain's efforts to leave the European Union, urging politicians and the public to adopt a more civilized tone in the debate.

The leaders said in a statement Saturday that it is time to bring generosity back to national life and to respect those with a differing point of view. The appeal comes amid heated discussions over Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal.

Parliament was supposed to vote on the deal this week, but May removed it from consideration in hopes of persuading EU officials to make changes.

But EU leaders meeting in Brussels showed little appetite to resolve May's Brexit impasse for her, saying the U.K. Parliament must make up its mind.