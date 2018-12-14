The Latest: Strasbourg Christmas market reopens after attack

A bullet hole is pictured after the gunman suspected of killing three people in an attack earlier this week was shot dead by police in Strasbourg, eastern France, Friday, Dec.14, 2018. The man authorities believe killed three people during a rampage near a Christmas market in Strasbourg died Thursday in a shootout with police at the end of a two-day manhunt, French authorities said. Associated Press

A man dressed like a Santa Claus watches police officers patrolling near the Christmas market reopens in Strasbourg, eastern France, Friday, Dec.14, 2018. The man authorities believe killed three people during a rampage near a Christmas market in Strasbourg died Thursday in a shootout with police at the end of a two-day manhunt, French authorities said. Associated Press

French police officers stand guard in Strasbourg, eastern France, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. A top French official says a suspect has been killed in a shootout with police in Strasbourg, but his identity has not yet been confirmed as the suspected gunman who killed three people near a Christmas market in the city two days earlier. Associated Press

French police officers gather near the dead body of a man lying in the doorway of a building after a shootout with police in Strasbourg, eastern France, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. The dead man was suspected of being the gunman who killed three people near a Christmas market in Strasbourg. Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said the dead man's identity hasn't been confirmed yet. But Castaner said the "individual corresponds to the description of the person sought since Tuesday night," 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt. Associated Press

A French soldiers patrols as the Christmas market reopens in Strasbourg, eastern France, Friday, Dec.14, 2018. The man authorities believe killed three people during a rampage near a Christmas market in Strasbourg died Thursday in a shootout with police at the end of a two-day manhunt, French authorities said. Associated Press

STRASBOURG, France -- The Latest on France attack aftermath and death of suspect (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

The Christmas market in Strasbourg has reopened amid tight security a day after the gunman suspected of killing three people in an attack earlier this week was shot dead by police.

The main suspect, Cherif Chekatt, was killed on Thursday after he opened fire on officers during a police operation.

The site of Tuesday's attack was close to Strasbourg's famous Christmas market, which was closed during the manhunt for Chekatt.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner attended the reopening and had a stroll in the market to meet with shopkeepers.

Access to the market has been reduced while extra police officers and military have been deployed to the site in addition to private security guards.

Castaner said authorities decided to reopen the Christmas market "for the honor of Strasbourg, for the honor of France."

___

12:15 p.m.

Investigators looking into the Strasbourg attack are trying to establish whether the main suspect was helped by accomplices while on the run, Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said Friday.

The prosecutor, who handles terror cases throughout France, told a news conference on Friday that seven people are in police custody, including four family members of Cherif Chekatt. The 29-year-old was shot dead on Thursday during a police operation which took place in the Neudorf neighborhood of the city.

"We want to reconstruct the past 48 hours in order to find out whether he got some support," Heitz said.

___

9 a.m.

The immediate aftermath of the shootout between French security forces and the suspect in the Strasbourg attack has been caught on camera from across the street, with video footage showing armed officers at the scene and the body of the man slumped in a doorway.

More officers arrive at the scene soon after, followed by crime scene investigators who take photos of the body and the surroundings.

The Paris prosecutor's office, which handles terror cases in France, formally identified the man on Thursday as 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt, a Strasbourg-born man with a long history of convictions for various crimes, including robberies. Chekatt also had been on a watch list of potential extremists.

Chekatt was suspected of killing three people and wounding 13 near Strasbourg's Christmas market on Tuesday night.