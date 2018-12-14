Kanye reignites Drake feud on Twitter, alleges threats
Updated 12/14/2018 8:51 AM
hello
LOS ANGELES -- Kanye West is not sending Christmas cheer to Drake.
West appeared to reignite a feud with the fellow rapper in a series of tweets on Thursday in which he claimed Drake had called trying to threaten him.
West wrote "So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect - So cut the tough talk."
West alleged Drake was behind audience members rushing the stage and splashing fellow rapper Pusha T with liquid during a concert in Toronto in November.
Drake did not post a response. An email seeking comment was sent to a Drake representative.
The rappers have had an ongoing feud this year, but West had apologized to Drake in September.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.