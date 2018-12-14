Jury awards $1M to family of Chicago man shot by police
CHICAGO -- A jury has awarded more than $1 million to the family of a man fatally shot by a Chicago police officer.
Attorneys representing relatives of Alfontish Cockerham said in a statement Thursday the Cook County jury found the 23-year-old's 2015 shooting unjustified. He died several days later at a hospital.
Slightly blurred surveillance video from a business shows Cockerham running from the officer before being shot and falling to the ground. An autopsy report found he was shot at least once from behind.
Police originally said Cockerham pointed a gun at an officer and described him as a gang member.
Chicago Law Department spokesman Bill McCaffery says the city is disappointed and evaluating its options.
