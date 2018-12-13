Train crashes into overpass in Turkish capital; 4 dead

hello

ANKARA, Turkey -- A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, killing four people and injuring 43 others, officials and news reports said.

The train was en route from Ankara to the central Turkish city of Konya.

Ankara Gov. Vasip Sahin said the high-speed train crashed into an engine that was checking the tracks at a station in Ankara.

Rescue teams sent to the scene were looking for more survivors, he said.

"Our hope is that there are no other victims," he said.

Private NTV television said at least two cars derailed. Parts of the overpass collapsed onto the train.

Several ambulances and rescue teams were sent to the scene.