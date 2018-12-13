 
Fire destroys thousands of Congo voting machines in capital

 
Associated Press
Posted12/13/2018 7:00 AM
KINSHASA, Congo -- Congo says thousands of voting machines have been destroyed in an overnight fire just 10 days before the presidential election, but officials vow it will not disrupt the vote.

The electoral commission says the fire broke out early Thursday at a warehouse in the capital. It says it is too early to declare the fire's cause or the extent of the damage.

President Joseph Kabila's chief adviser says the fire is of criminal nature and that some 7,000 voting machines and polling booths were burned.

Congo's security minister says that represents 10 percent of the voting machines for Kinshasa and that they will be replaced "very quickly." He also says the fire could be of criminal origin.

Congo's first use of voting machines on Dec. 23 has caused controversy.

