Jacks try to take next FCS step, powerful Bison up next

 
By DAVE KOLPACK
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/12/2018 4:27 PM
FARGO, N.D. -- South Dakota State has advanced to the Football Championship Subdivision semifinals for the second straight year - and its reward is a matchup against powerful rivals North Dakota State.

The 13-0 Bison will play host to the 10-2 Jacks Friday night in the Fargodome, where North Dakota State is 23-1 in FCS playoff games. The Bison are seeking their seventh national championship in eight years.

Despite playing second fiddle in the series, the Jackrabbits are the last team to beat the Bison, in 2017, and also defeated them in the Fargodome, in 2016. But they are 0-3 against North Dakota State in the playoffs.

South Dakota State running back Mikey Daniel says the Jacks aren't intimidated but need to "play our game and go on all cylinders."

