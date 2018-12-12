 
Indiana

Police believe boy, 14, fatally shot man during robbery

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/12/2018 7:57 PM
CUMBERLAND, Ind. -- Police say they believe a 14-year-old boy fatally shot a man during an armed robbery at a suburban Indianapolis store.

Cumberland Police Chief Michael Crooke says the young suspect was arrested along with 18-year-old Steven Sheppard in connection with Monday's robbery that ended with 37-year-old Gregory Raley's killing.

Crooke says investigators believe the 14-year-old shot Raley outside the store after Raley interrupted the teens' robbery of a Dollar General in Cumberland on Indianapolis' far east side.

The juvenile faces preliminary murder and robbery charges. Sheppard faces a preliminary robbery charge.

Investigators say Raley was shot when he realized the store was being robbed and walked to the door to check on his fiancÃ©e, who had gone inside.

Raley and his fiancÃ©e were raising a 9-year-old girl, who witnessed the shooting.

