Grains higher, Grains higher

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was rose 2 cents at $5.2560 a bushel; Dec. corn was was up 3 cents at $3.7740 a bushel; Dec. oats gained 2.60 cents at $2.93 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans advanced 13.40 cents at 9.26 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec.live cattle rose .97 cent at $1.1885 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained 1.28 cents at $1.4738 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up .05 cent at .5460 a pound.