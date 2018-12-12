Grains higher, Grains higher
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Dec. delivery was rose 2 cents at $5.2560 a bushel; Dec. corn was was up 3 cents at $3.7740 a bushel; Dec. oats gained 2.60 cents at $2.93 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans advanced 13.40 cents at 9.26 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec.live cattle rose .97 cent at $1.1885 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained 1.28 cents at $1.4738 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up .05 cent at .5460 a pound.
