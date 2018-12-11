 
USC hires Jinks as RBs coach, Kauha'aha'a as D-line coach

 
Associated Press
Updated 12/11/2018 4:32 PM
LOS ANGELES -- Southern California has hired former Bowling Green head coach Mike Jinks as the Trojans' running backs coach and Chad Kauha'aha'a as their defensive line coach.

Head coach Clay Helton announced the latest additions to his revamped staff Tuesday.

Jinks spent three seasons as the running backs coach to USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury at Texas Tech from 2013-15, also serving as associate head coach in 2015. Jinks then went 7-24 at Bowling Green before getting fired seven games into the 2018 season.

Kauha'aha'a is a former Utah defensive lineman who has coached the line at six schools since 2005. He spent last season as Boise State's defensive line coach following five seasons on Gary Andersen's staffs at Wisconsin and Oregon State.

