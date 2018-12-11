 
Illinois

University of Illinois to open second solar farm

 
Associated Press
Updated 12/11/2018 1:48 PM
URBANA, Ill. -- University of Illinois officials say the institution's second solar farm will make it one of the leading U.S. universities in solar energy work, but some professors have raised concerns about the land the project will occupy.


The News-Gazette reports that the 55-acre (22-hectare) solar farm is planned for a site a few miles south of the Urbana campus in the village of Savoy.

Physics Professor Scott Willenbrock recently served as a provost's fellow for sustainability. He told the Academic Senate on Monday that the project will help the campus meet its goal of generating 5 percent of its energy from renewable sources.

Richard Gates is a professor of agricultural and biological engineering. He says he's concerned that the project is taking away valuable flat land that's used for research.

