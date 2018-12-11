Top border security official defends use of tear gas
NEW YORK -- The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection is defending the use of tear gas during a chaotic clash at the border with a group of migrants that included children.Â Â
Kevin McAleenan testified Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee. He said agitators threw rocks at U.S. Border Patrol agents as hundreds of migrants tried to cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally on Nov. 25. He says officers were justified in using less-than-lethal force to control the chaos.Â Â
McAleenan answered questions on the separation of families, enforcement operations, drug trade and car stops along the U.S. border.Â Â
As President Donald Trump clashed with Democrats over border wall funding, McAleenan said the wall was important but so were other projects.Â