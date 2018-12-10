 
Auburn taps Dillingham to run offense; Malzahn to call plays

 
Associated Press
Updated 12/10/2018 1:07 PM
AUBURN, Ala. -- Auburn coach Gus Malzahn has hired Kenny Dillingham as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, but is returning to calling the Tigers' plays himself.

Malzahn called the offensive plays during his first three seasons as the Tigers' coach. Dillingham, whose hiring was announced late Sunday, held the same duties at Memphis.

Memphis ranks fourth nationally in total offense, third in rushing offense and seventh in scoring this season.

Malzahn calls Dillingham "one of the rising stars in our profession."

Dillingham replaces Chip Lindsey, who left to run Les Miles' offense at Kansas.

Dillingham spent three seasons working with quarterbacks at Memphis and also coached tight ends in 2017.

Wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator Kodi Burns will also be the passing game coordinator.

