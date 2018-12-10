Boy, 16, arrested in death of 17-year-old Indiana schoolmate

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Authorities say a 16-year-old boy is suspected in the death of a 17-year-old pregnant schoolmate whose body was found near her northern Indiana home in a restaurant's dumpster.

Lt. Alex Arendt of the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit says the boy, a member of the Mishawaka High School football team, was arrested Sunday. The St. Joseph County prosecutor's office says he's being held on a preliminary murder charge and formal charges were expected Monday.

Arendt says Breana Rouhselang was last seen about midnight Saturday at her Mishawaka home and the family called police about 4:30 a.m. Sunday after they "got the feeling that something wasn't right." Arendt says the extent of the relationship between the two youths was under investigation.

An autopsy was planned to determine cause of death.