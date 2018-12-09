The Latest: Packers coach Philbin 0 for 2 on challenges

Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin talks to Aaron Rodgers before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. Associated Press

The Latest from Week 14 of the NFL season (all times EST):

___

1:25 p.m.

Green Bay Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin is already 0 for 2 on replay challenges, taking those losses in the first 83 seconds of the game against Atlanta at Lambeau Field.

Both of them involved long completions by the Falcons to Julio Jones, and both calls stood after review. The drive ended with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan to Jones.

To make matters worse for the Packers, they're out of challenges for the rest of the game. This is their first game without Mike McCarthy as head coach since Jan. 1, 2006. He was fired after last Sunday's 20-17 loss at home to Arizona. Philbin was named the interim replacement this week.

- Genaro C. Armas reporting from Green Bay, Wisconsin

___

1:20 p.m.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has eclipsed 3,000 yards passing for the eighth straight season.

Newton entered the game in Cleveland needing 1 yard for the milestone. His first completion was a 25-yarder to Curtis Samuel.

Newton joined Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in history to reach the 3,000-yard plateau in their first eight NFL seasons.

- Tom Withers reporting from Cleveland

___

1:15 p.m.

The Baltimore Ravens are condemning racist and homophobic tweets made by fullback and defensive lineman Patrick Ricard six years ago as "totally unacceptable."

The team issued a statement before kickoff at Kansas City. Ricard, who was not active for the game, posted at least six tweets in 2011 and 2012 in which he used a derogatory word. The second-year player's tweets surfaced Saturday night.

The Ravens say they have "addressed the matter with Pat." They'll have more comments after the game against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Ricard is one of the rare players in the NFL who lines up on both sides of the ball. He's appeared in 10 games and made four tackles at defensive tackle and played 90 snaps at fullback on offense.

- Dave Skretta reporting from Kansas City, Missouri

___

The Los Angeles Rams already have won the NFC West and could have some company in the playoffs by the end of Sunday's play.

Plus, the Rams can clinch a first-round bye with a victory at Chicago in the night game.

New Orleans will win the NFC South by beating or tying Tampa Bay or having Carolina lose or tie at Cleveland. The Saints get a playoff berth with a Minnesota defeat and losses or ties by Philadelphia and Washington. But the Vikings don't play until Monday night at Seattle.

In the AFC, Kansas City secures a postseason spot by winning at home against Baltimore.

New England can take its 10th consecutive AFC East title if it wins at Miami.

___

