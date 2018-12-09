Indianapolis' Monument Circle receiving $8 million upgrade

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis' centerpiece Monument Circle is getting an upgrade including a nightly patriotic light-and-sound display.

An $8 million grant from the Lilly Endowment Inc. will go toward enhanced lighting and projection capabilities, a state-of-the-art sound system and flexible staging at the Soldiers & Sailors Monument.

The circle will light up in red, white and blue for about five minutes every night. The display will be accompanied by patriotic music, video projections and messages from war veterans.

Jacqueline Eckhardt of Downtown Indy Inc. says organizers will program displays specific to big events in downtown Indianapolis.

Her group says work on the upgrade should be finished by Veterans Day 2019.

The project is among $50 million in funding for arts and culture across Indianapolis announced by the Lilly Endowment last week.