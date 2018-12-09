German railway workers' union calls strike over pay
Updated 12/9/2018 10:51 AM
BERLIN -- A labor union representing German railway workers is calling on its members to go on strike Monday after failing to reach a deal on pay.
The EVG union said Sunday that employees of Deutsche Bahn, the country's biggest rail company, will stage a four-hour walkout on the morning of Dec. 10.
Labor strikes are a common tactic during wage negotiations in Germany.
