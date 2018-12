Court rejects Boca Juniors appeal to disqualify River Plate

Boca Juniors supporters cheer during a gathering outside the team hotel in Madrid Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. The Copa Libertadores Final between River Plate and Boca Juniors will be played on Dec. 9 in Madrid, Spain, at Real Madrid's stadium. Associated Press

LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- A legal attempt by Boca Juniors to be awarded the Copa Libertadores title has failed.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it rejected an urgent appeal by Boca filed Friday for an interim ruling to disqualify River Plate.

The sports court says the "merits of the appeal will be examined at a later stage by a CAS arbitral panel."

The Buenos Aires city rivals will now play their twice-delayed second-leg game Sunday in Madrid. The teams drew 2-2 in the first leg hosted by Boca Juniors last month.

Two weeks ago, the second leg at River's stadium was not played due to fan violence. Boca Juniors players were injured before the first scheduled match on Nov. 24 when River fans attacked the Boca team bus.

