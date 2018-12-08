 
Pro Sports

Salah scores hat trick as Liverpool beats Bournemouth 4-0

 
Associated Press
Updated 12/8/2018 10:21 AM
  • Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (Mark Pain/PA via AP)

  • Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, scores his hat-trick goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (Mark Pain/PA via AP)

  • Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, scores his side's second goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (Mark Pain/PA via AP)

BOURNEMOUTH, England -- Mohamed Salah scored his first hat trick of the season as Liverpool beat Bournemouth 4-0 on Saturday to equal its club record of 17 Premier League matches unbeaten.

Despite a hint of offside, Salah broke the deadlock midway in the 25th minute as he tucked away a parried shot.

Salah scored again three minutes into the second half in an example of perseverance over play-acting, with the striker refusing to go down under a challenge from Steve Cook before drilling home in style.

Liverpool took a three-goal lead thanks to an acrobatic own goal in the 68th from Cook, who somehow back-heeled past goalkeeper Asmir Begovic when trying to deal with Andy Robertson's cross.

Salah completed his hat trick by keeping cool in front of goal after a mazy dribble to complete the rout in the 77th.

