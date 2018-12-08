The Latest: Belgium, Netherlands also expecting protests

FILE - In this Nov.27, 2018 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron leaves after delivering a speech on 'The presentation of the strategy for ecology transition', at the Elysee Palace in Paris. As protests rage through France and Paris locks down fearing new riots, the man whose presidency unleashed the anger is nowhere to be seen. President Emmanuel Macron has stayed out of the public eye all week, leaving his unpopular government to try to calm the nation. Behind reads: Change together (Ian Langsdon, Pool via AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov.21, 2018 file photo, France's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a meeting with French mayors at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. As protests rage through France and Paris locks down fearing new riots, the man whose presidency unleashed the anger is nowhere to be seen. President Emmanuel Macron has stayed out of the public eye all week, leaving his unpopular government to try to calm the nation. Associated Press

In this image taken from amateur video, showing police as they detain a large number of students Thursday Dec. 6, 2018, at Mantes-la-Jolie, France. Images have been shared widely on social media, showing a mass of students being detained by police, which has prompted some trade unions and far-left parties to lash out at what they perceive as police brutality. (UGC video via AP) Associated Press

A worker screws a wooden plank to protect a shop windows on the Champs-Elysees avenue, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 in Paris. Many shop owners across the French capital are getting ready for the violence, setting up walls with carton boards to protect their windows. The Arc de Triomphe is seen in background. Associated Press

A worker cleans a graffiti reading "long term unrest" near the Champs-Elysees avenue, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 in Paris. France was mobilizing tens of thousands of police officers and closing landmarks including the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre as authorities warned that anti-government protests on Saturday could be even more violent than the ones that have crippled the country for weeks. Associated Press

Yellow vests hang on the rooftop of an apartment building Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 in Marseille, southern France. Across the country, France is mobilizing some 89,000 police, up from 65,000 last weekend when more than 130 people were injured and over 400 arrested as protests degenerated into the worst street violence to hit Paris in decades. Associated Press

A bin is burning as school children demonstrate in Paris, Friday Dec.7, 2018. Footage showing the brutal arrest of high school students protesting outside Paris is causing a stir ahead of further anti-government protests this weekend. Associated Press

School children demonstrate in Paris, Friday Dec.7, 2018. Footage showing the brutal arrest of high school students protesting outside Paris is causing a stir ahead of further anti-government protests this weekend. Associated Press

PARIS -- The Latest on anti-government protests in France and neighboring countries (all times local):

8:40 a.m.

The French yellow vest protest movement is crossing borders, with demonstrations planned in neighboring Belgium and in the Netherlands.

Neither country has proposed a hike in fuel tax - the catalyst for the massive and destructive demonstrations in France in recent weeks.

Hundreds of police officers are being mobilized in Brussels Saturday, where yellow vest protesters last week clashed with police and torched two police vehicles. More than 70 people were detained.

Some rallies are taking place outside the main European Union institutions, which are closed Saturdays. Some could be held in the city center on what is a major Christmas shopping weekend.

Jan Dijkgraaf, editor of a Dutch "resistance newspaper" is calling for peaceful protests in the Dutch cities of Amsterdam and Rotterdam.

___

7:30 a.m.

Paris monuments and shopping meccas are locked down and tens of thousands of police are taking position around the country, fearing worsening violence in a new round of anti-government protests.

President Emmanuel Macron's government has warned that Saturday's "yellow vest" protests in Paris will be hijacked by "radicalized and rebellious" crowds and become the most dangerous yet after three weeks of demonstrations.

Authorities are deploying barricade-busting armored vehicles and 8,000 police in the capital alone, part of 89,000 security forces fanned out around France.

The Eiffel Tower and Louvre are shut along with hundreds of stores and businesses, fearing damage after rioting last Saturday that saw 130 people injured and the worst urban unrest in Paris in decades.

The protesters are angry at Macron and high taxes, among other problems.