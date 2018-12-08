Suburban Chicago librarian wins national award

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A suburban Chicago librarian has won a national "I Love My Librarian Award" for her commitment to education and lifelong learning.

Lindsey Tomsu is teen librarian at the Algonquin Area Public Library District. She is one of only 10 librarians nationally to be recognized by the American Library Association.

Tomsu was nominated by the teen advisory boards at Algonquin and the La Vista, Nebraska Public Library. Those recommending her say she helps teen's voices be heard, provides a welcoming atmosphere and serves as a friend, mentor and older sister.

Tomsu was awarded a $5,000 prize at a ceremony in New York. It was sponsored by Carnegie Corp. of New York, the New York Public Library and the New York Times.