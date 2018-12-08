Trump says chief of staff John Kelly to leave at year's end
Updated 12/8/2018 1:30 PM
hello
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says chief of staff John Kelly will leave his job at the end of the year.
Trump isn't saying immediately who will replace Kelly, a retired Marine general who has served as chief of staff since July 2017. But the president says an announcement about a replacement will be coming in the next day or two.
Trump spoke to reporters at the White House before departing for the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia.
He calls Kelly "a great guy."
The West Wing shake-up comes as Trump is anticipating the challenge of governing and oversight when Democrats take control of the House in January, and as gears up for his own campaign for re-election in 2020.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.