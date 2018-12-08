 
News

Trump says chief of staff John Kelly to leave at year's end

 
Associated Press
Updated 12/8/2018 1:30 PM
    Former CIA Director John Brennan, left, shakes hands with President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff John Kelly, right, before a State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Washington. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says chief of staff John Kelly will leave his job at the end of the year.

Trump isn't saying immediately who will replace Kelly, a retired Marine general who has served as chief of staff since July 2017. But the president says an announcement about a replacement will be coming in the next day or two.

Trump spoke to reporters at the White House before departing for the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia.

He calls Kelly "a great guy."

The West Wing shake-up comes as Trump is anticipating the challenge of governing and oversight when Democrats take control of the House in January, and as gears up for his own campaign for re-election in 2020.

