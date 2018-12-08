FedEx worker killed in accident at Indianapolis airport

INDIANAPOLIS -- FedEx says an employee was killed in an accident at Indianapolis International Airport, where it has a large distribution hub.

Information about how the Thursday night accident happened or the person killed weren't immediately released.

Indiana Department of Labor spokeswoman Stephanie McFarland says state workplace safety investigators were notified Friday and were reviewing the accident. The inspection is expected to be completed within a month.

FedEx spokesman Jim McCluskey released a statement offering condolences to the worker's family and that the Memphis, Tennessee-based company was cooperating with investigators. He referred questions about the accident to airport police, who didn't immediately respond to a request for information.