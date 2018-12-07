AP source: Liberty hired Hugh Freeze as football coach

hello

A person familiar with the situation says Liberty has hired former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze to lead its football program.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because neither the school nor Freeze has publicly announced the decision. The school scheduled a news conference to "name Liberty's next head football coach" for Friday afternoon.

Freeze will replace Turner Gill, who resigned after his seventh season to spend more time with his ailing wife. The Flames finished 6-6 this season, their first competing at the Football Bowl Subdivision level, and were 47-35 under Gill.

Freeze, 49, spent five years at Mississippi and led the Rebels to a 39-25 record and four bowl games. He resigned in the summer of 2017 amid a scandal in which school officials discovered he used a university-issued cellphone to call escort services. Ole Miss also self-imposed a one-year bowl ban for 2017 because of other infractions.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25