New East Carolina coach brings 8 James Madison assistants

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/7/2018 4:02 PM
GREENVILLE, N.C. -- New East Carolina coach Mike Houston is bringing eight of his coaches from James Madison to the Pirates' staff.

Houston on Friday announced 10 members of his coaching staff.

Five offensive coaches and three defensive coaches are coming from James Madison. Among them are offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick and offensive line coach Steve Shankweiler, both having previously coached at East Carolina. Kirkpatrick was on ECU's staff from 2005-15 and this is Shankweiler's fourth stint as an assistant at the school.

Houston also said he was retaining cornerbacks coach Brandon Lynch from the previous staff.

East Carolina hired Houston earlier this week after he spent three seasons coaching at James Madison.

