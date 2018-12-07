Investigation looks at how documents ended up in home's yard

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Authorities are working to determine how employer wage reports involving Indiana workers ended up in the backyard of an Indianapolis home.

The South Bend Tribune reports Sue Burnett was among more than 500 St. Joseph County employees who received letters in October from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development saying their Social Security numbers were breached. The numbers were part of reports that were found in August.



WTHR-TV reported about the discovery by Jon Collins, who contacted the attorney general's office.

Bill McCleery, a spokesman for the attorney general's office, says an investigation by the Data, Privacy and Identity Theft Unit is expected to wrap up this year.

McCleery says 541 St. Joseph County employees were affected. A total of 15 Indiana employers were affected.