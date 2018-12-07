Judge issues orders of protection in Cardi B case

Rapper Cardi B, center right, arrives at Queens County Criminal Court, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in New York. The platinum-selling hip hop star is scheduled to appear in court on charges related to a brawl at a New York strip club. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- A judge has issued orders of protection against platinum rapper Cardi B in a case involving a melee at a New York strip club.

Cardi B appeared in court Friday after a summons was issued on Oct. 1 for misdemeanor reckless endangerment and assault.

Her lawyer has said she didn't harm anybody.

Police said Cardi B and her entourage were at the club when she argued with a 23-year-old bartender. They say a fight broke out during which chairs, bottles and hookah water pipes were thrown, slightly injuring the woman and another employee.

Cardi B's "I Like It," featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin, is among the nominees announced on Friday for the 2019 Grammy Awards' record of the year. She scored a total of five nominations.