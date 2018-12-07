Secret Service detail for Bush, code name 'Timberwolf,' ends

hello

Beaches Honor Guard bugler John Poe plays Taps in honor of former President George H.W. Bush on the day of his funeral Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 at the Veteran's Memorial Wall at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. Hundreds of buglers across the country played Taps at the time of his internment. (Will Dickey/The Florida Times-Union via AP) Associated Press

Former President George W. Bush, middle, with former first lady Laura Bush, covers his heart as the casket of his father, former President George H.W. Bush, is moved from a presidential funeral train to a hearse at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, for burial at the George Bush Presidential Library on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Associated Press

A joint military honor guard carries the casket of former President George H.W. Bush after it arrived by a presidential funeral train at Texas A&M University in College Station for burial at the George Bush Presidential Library on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Associated Press

FILE - In this July 24, 2013, file photo provided by the Office of George Bush, former President George H. W. Bush poses with Patrick (last name withheld at family's request), 2, in Kennebunkport, Maine. Bush joined members of his Secret Service detail in shaving his head to show solidarity for Patrick, who is the son of one of the agents. The child is undergoing treatment for leukemia and is losing his hair as a result. Bush was a humanitarian and made volunteerism a hallmark of his presidency from 1989 to 1993. (Barbara Bush/Office of George Bush via AP, File) Associated Press

Members of the U.S. Secret Service carry the casket with former President George H. W. Bush to a hearse at George H. Lewis Funeral Home after a family service, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Houston. Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Houston. Associated Press

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The U.S. Secret Service has ended its detail for George H.W. Bush after nearly 40 years of protecting the former president, who was known by the code name "Timberwolf."

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath says the agents' detail officially ended at 6 a.m. Friday following Bush's burial on Thursday at his presidential library at Texas A&M University.

Bush died on Nov. 30 at the age of 94. He was buried next to his wife, Barbara, and their daughter Robin, who died at age 3.

Secret Service agents served as honorary pallbearers during some of this week's events honoring the 41st president. On Twitter, the agency paid tribute to Bush and shared photos from 2013 , when Bush shaved his head in support of an agent's 2-year-old son who had leukemia.