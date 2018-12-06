NCAA reports FBS targeting penalties remain same as in 2017

The NCAA says the number of enforced targeting penalties in the Football Bowl Subdivision this regular season was the same as in 2017, ending four straight years of increased calls.

NCAA national coordinator of officials Rogers Redding reported 179 enforced calls in 817 games compared with 179 in 816 games last season.

The final 2017 report originally listed 188 enforced calls, but Redding said the numbers are sometimes adjusted after an offseason review. The NCAA compiles its numbers through reports submitted each week by conferences.

