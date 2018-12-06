SEC's Sankey: UCF should look 'inward' to address CFP issues

hello

UCF coaches and players celebrate with the championship trophy after an NCAA college football game in the AAC Championship in Orlando on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP) Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey says UCF should look "inward" to address the strength of schedule issues that have held back the Knights in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Central Florida was ranked eighth in the final playoff rankings by the selection committee after finishing a second consecutive regular season undefeated. The top four teams make the playoff.

Sankey was asked about UCF at the Learfield Intercollegiate Athletics Forum. The commissioner compared UCF's situation to when the SEC placed only three teams in the NCAA men's basketball tournament in 2016.

Sankey said: "Rather than point to the selection committee, other people ... we looked inward and said how do we adjust to the circumstances around us?"

UCF athletic director Danny White says the Knights can do nothing to fix what he calls an "inadequate postseason" structure. UCF will face LSU in the Fiesta Bowl this season after beating Auburn in the Peach Bowl last season.