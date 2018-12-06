Body ID'd as woman who left hospital against medical advice

VALPARAISO, Ind. -- A coroner says a body found in northwestern Indiana is that of a 42-year-old woman who had left a nearby hospital months earlier against medical advice.

Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris says there's no indication of a crime in Tammy R. Brewer's death and it's believed she died of natural causes.

The Portage woman's remains were found in September by Enbridge Pipeline employees several hundred yards from Porter Regional Hospital.



The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Brewer had left the Valparaiso hospital on July 3 against medical advice.

Sgt. Jamie Erow of the Porter County Sheriff's Office says no foul play is believed to be involved in Brewer's death.

Porter Regional Hospital says in a statement that federal patient privacy laws prevent it from disclosing information about a patient's care.

