Police: Grammy winner forced woman into sexual servitude

 
Associated Press
Updated 12/6/2018 6:40 PM
CLAYTON, N.C. -- A Grammy Award-winning music teacher in North Carolina is accused of using promises of a singing career to force a student into sexual servitude.

Clayton police said in a statement Thursday that 60-year-old Ivan Hampden Jr. was arrested at his home. He's charged with several counts of sexual servitude and disseminating obscenity.

Investigators say Hampden tied up the woman in a back room of his music school and recorded various sex acts, then sent video recordings and images of the acts to the victim. They say the woman in her 50s took singing lessons there from 2014 through August. Police say a relative helped her contact police.

It's unclear if Hampden has a lawyer.

He received Grammy recognition in 2004 for work on multiple R&B performances, including one by Beyonce and Luther Vandross.

