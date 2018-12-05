Leslie scores 24 points, No. 10 NC State women beat Hampton

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Kiara Leslie scored a season-high 24 points and No. 10 North Carolina State beat Hampton 83-51 on Wednesday in its first game as a Top 10 team since 2014.

Leslie hit a career-best five 3-pointers. Aislinn Konig added 16 points and Grace Hunter had 12 for the Wolfpack (9-0). They shot 49 percent, hit 10 3s and had a 41-28 rebounding advantage.

Laren Vanarsdale scored 15 points, and Ashley Bates had 14 for Hampton (3-3).

NO. 14 MINNESOTA 75, INCARNATE WORD 39

MINNEAPOLIS -- Destiny Pitts scored 15 points to help Minnesota improve to 8-0.

Pitts made five 3-pointers, and Annalese Lamke added 13 points. Angelica Wiggins, sister of Minnesota Timberwolves swingman Andrew Wiggins, had 13 points for Incarnate Word (0-9).