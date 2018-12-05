The Latest: Pope Francis sends condolences to Bush's family

President Donald Trump, right, and first lady Melania Trump, arrive at the Blair House and are greeted by former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at the Blair House in Washington. Associated Press

President Donald Trump, second from right, and first lady Melania Trump, right, are greeted by former President George Bush and former first lady Laura Bush outside the Blair House across the street from the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Associated Press

Former CIA Director John Brennan, leaves the Capitol Rotunda after paying his last respects to former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Associated Press

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pay their respects to former President George H. W. Bush, as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Washington. Associated Press

Visitors file into the Capitol Rotunda to view the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Associated Press

Native Americans Donald Woody, left, and Warren Stade of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community tribe in Prior Lake, Minn., pay their last respects to former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Associated Press

Former Sen. Bob Dole pays his last respects to former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Associated Press

Sully, former President George H.W. Bush's service dog, pays his respect to President Bush as he lie in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Associated Press

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are greeted by former President George Bush and former first lady Laura Bush outside the Blair House across the street from the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Associated Press

Former Sen. Bob Dole salutes the flag-draped casket containing the remains of former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Associated Press

Pope Francis, flanked by Vatican Prefect of the Pontifical Household, Archbishop Georg Ganswein, delivers his message during a weekly general audience, in the Pope Paul VI hall, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- The Latest on events honoring former President George H.W. Bush (all times local):

6:40 a.m.

Pope Francis is sending his condolences to the Bush family and says he's praying it finds strength and peace as it prepares to bid farewell to former President George H.W. Bush.

The Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, sent a telegram of condolences on Wednesday to the president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo. In it, Parolin says Francis was saddened to learn of Bush's death last week in Houston at age 94 and assured the family of his prayers.

The telegram says: "Commending President Bush's soul to the merciful love of Almighty God, His Holiness invokes upon all who mourn his passing the divine blessings of strength and peace."

Funeral services for Bush are planned for Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral.

___

12:15 a.m.

Washington is bidding its final farewell to former President George H.W. Bush, his funeral at Washington National Cathedral drawing world envoys, the four remaining ex-presidents, and President Donald Trump.

The ceremony late Wednesday morning will cap three days of remembrance by dignitaries and ordinary citizens alike. The Republican president oversaw the post-Cold War transition and led a successful Gulf War, then lost re-election in a generational shift to Democrat Bill Clinton.

Joining American notables and representatives from more than a dozen countries is an electrician and fix-it man, Mike Lovejoy, who has worked at Bush's Maine summer estate since 1990.

Bush's remains will be returned to Houston to lie in repose before burial Thursday at his family plot on the presidential library grounds at Texas A&M University in College Station.