 
Indiana

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett seeking second term

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/5/2018 8:02 PM
INDIANAPOLIS -- The mayor of Indianapolis is running for re-election.

Joe Hogsett, a Democrat, told supporters Wednesday that he will seek a second term in 2019. He took credit for a balanced budget, more police officers and higher spending on city infrastructure.

Hogsett reported $2.3 million in his campaign fund last January. His next report is due next month. State Sen. Jim Merritt, who is chairman of the Marion County Republican Party, says the size of the mayor's campaign chest could keep some challengers on the sideline.

But Merritt says Hogsett must answer for a disturbing number of homicides. Christopher Moore and John Schmitz have announced plans to run against Hogsett, but they have never held elected office.

Hogsett was a federal prosecutor before becoming mayor. He also served as Indiana secretary of state.

