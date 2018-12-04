St. John's-St. Thomas game moves to new MLS soccer stadium

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Small-school rivals St. John's and St. Thomas will play their next game in St. Paul at Allianz Field, the soon-to-open soccer stadium for Minnesota United.

St. Thomas will move its home game on Oct. 19, 2019, to the new 19,400-capacity venue two miles about northeast of campus. In 2017, the Tommies hosted the Johnnies in Minneapolis at Target Field, in front of an NCAA Division III record crowd of 37,355 at the MLB ballpark for the Minnesota Twins.

St. John's and St. Thomas have produced six of the top 14 attendance figures in NCAA Division III history. They've played every year since 1952 and 88 times overall.

Allianz Field will host its first Minnesota United game in the spring to start the 2019 MLS season.

