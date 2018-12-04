Rocky Mountain College football coach Jason Petrino resigns

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Rocky Mountain College is looking for a head football coach with the resignation of Jason Petrino.

The college announced Monday that Petrino was taking an assistant coaching position at an NCAA Division I school. It did not name the school and Petrino did not return phone calls to The Billings Gazette seeking comment.

Petrino coached at Rocky for three seasons, leading the Battlin' Bears to the Frontier Conference championship and a berth in the NAIA playoffs this season.

Rocky's executive vice president, Brad Nason, said the school hopes to have a new coach in place within a week to 10 days.

Petrino started his coaching career as a defensive assistant at his alma mater, Carroll College, and has held similar positions at the University of Mary, Wyoming and South Dakota.

He is a cousin to former Louisville coach Bobby Petrino and Idaho coach Paul Petrino.