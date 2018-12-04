Media: French PM to announce delay to fuel tax hikes
Posted12/4/2018 7:00 AM
PARIS -- French media say Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will announce a suspension of fuel tax hikes in an effort to appease a protest movement that has radicalized.
Both Le Monde newspaper and France Info radio say the planned increase, which has provoked riots, will be suspended for several months. Philippe is also expected to announce other measures aimed at easing tensions.
The prime minister is expected to announce the move later Tuesday.
