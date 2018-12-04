Wealthy sex offender settles suit, averting victim testimony

FILE - This July 27, 2006, file photo, provided by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office shows Jeffrey Epstein. Jury selection is getting started in Florida in a long-running lawsuit involving Epstein, a wealthy, well-connected financier accused of sexually abusing dozens of teenage girls. An attorney who represented some victims claims financier Epstein used his own lawsuit to maliciously target the lawyer and damage his reputation. Attorney Bradley Edwards seeks unspecified damages from Epstein in the case beginning Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. (Palm Beach Sheriff's Office via AP, File) Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A last-minute settlement has been reached in Florida in a long-running lawsuit involving a politically-connected financier accused of sexually abusing dozens of teenage girls.

The deal came Tuesday just before jury selection was to begin. It means none of the women will be able to testify against Jeffrey Epstein for now.

A lawyer for Epstein read an apology from him to attorney Bradley Edwards, who represents some of Epstein's accusers. Edwards claimed Epstein tried to damage his reputation by suing him.

The 65-year-old Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to state sex charges, served a year in jail and became a registered sex offender. But in a secret deal with federal prosecutors led by now-Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, Epstein avoided a possible life term, and victims weren't heard from in court.