National Hockey League owners unanimously approve Seattle as 32nd franchise, will begin play in 2021
Updated 12/4/2018 11:57 AM
SEA ISLAND, Ga. -- National Hockey League owners unanimously approve Seattle as 32nd franchise, will begin play in 2021.
