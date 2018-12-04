Large fire damages egg farm in northeastern Illinois

GRANT PARK, Ill. -- A fire has caused major damage at a large egg farm in rural northeastern Illinois.

The fire broke out about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at Mussman's Back Acres near the Kankakee County village of Grant Park.

Television helicopter video showed flames and heavy smoke pouring from two several hundred feet-long metal farm buildings where the roofs had collapsed. At least 20 fire department vehicles were at the scene about 40 miles south of Chicago near the Illinois-Indiana state line. No injuries were immediately reported.



The (Kankakee) Daily Journal reports the farm is owned by Martin, Michigan-based Konos Inc. and has had capacity for 350,000 hens. State fire marshal investigators were on the scene.