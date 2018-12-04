 
Pope's accuser returns to accuse brother in inheritance saga

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/4/2018 12:02 PM
VATICAN CITY -- The retired Vatican ambassador who convulsed the Holy See with accusations of sex abuse cover-up is offering his side of the story in a different scandal: a family fight over a multi-million dollar â¬ inheritance.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano is trying to explain an Italian court ruling requiring him to pay his brother, who also is a priest, 1.8 million euros. The court's decision generated headlines given Vigano's unprecedented call for Pope Francis to resign over alleged failures in addressing clergy sex abuse.

In a statement Monday, Vigano said his brother had sought 40 million euros in the civil case and subjected him for years to a "judicial siege and a veritable defamation campaign."

Vigano has long painted himself as a champion of transparency battling corruption in the Catholic Church.

