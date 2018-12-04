 
Indiana

Lawmakers critical of Holcomb's $1B toll road deal

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/4/2018 1:49 PM
hello

INDIANAPOLIS -- Lawmakers are criticizing Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's unilateral move to spend $1 billion in proceeds from a renegotiated toll road lease without their oversight.

The Republican governor announced the windfall in September, which he is spending on road construction and pet projects. His administration argues it's within their legal authority.

But legislators in both parties voiced concern Tuesday during a meeting of the State Budget Committee.

State Sen. Ryan Mishler, a Bremen Republican, said lawmakers are exploring legislation that would prevent a governor from doing the same in the future.

He added that there needs to be legislative oversight whenever it comes to that type of spending.

Democratic Indianapolis Rep. Greg Porter called Holcomb's move "disconcerting" and accused him of keeping lawmakers out of the loop.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 