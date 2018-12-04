Lawmakers critical of Holcomb's $1B toll road deal

hello

INDIANAPOLIS -- Lawmakers are criticizing Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's unilateral move to spend $1 billion in proceeds from a renegotiated toll road lease without their oversight.

The Republican governor announced the windfall in September, which he is spending on road construction and pet projects. His administration argues it's within their legal authority.

But legislators in both parties voiced concern Tuesday during a meeting of the State Budget Committee.

State Sen. Ryan Mishler, a Bremen Republican, said lawmakers are exploring legislation that would prevent a governor from doing the same in the future.

He added that there needs to be legislative oversight whenever it comes to that type of spending.

Democratic Indianapolis Rep. Greg Porter called Holcomb's move "disconcerting" and accused him of keeping lawmakers out of the loop.