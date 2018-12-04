Prosecutors rest in trial of officers charged in cover up

CHICAGO -- Prosecutors in the trial of three Chicago police officers charged with lying about the shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald have rested their case.

The move Tuesday came after a witness read emails that prosecutors contend suggest the officers' superiors were intent on protecting the white police officer who fired the fatal shots. The emails between a lieutenant and sergeant are part of prosecutors' attempt to show a widespread effort to protect Jason Van Dyke.

But none of the emails were to or from the three officers charged with official misconduct, obstruction of justice and conspiracy.

The officers wrote in their reports that McDonald lunged at Van Dyke with a knife, even though video of the shooting does not show him doing that.

Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder in October.

