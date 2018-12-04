 
Arkansas' capital poised to elect black mayor for first time

 
By ANDREW DeMILLO
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/4/2018 10:27 PM
  • FILE - This combination of file photos shows candidates for mayor of Little Rock, Ark., from left, Frank Scott and Baker Kurrus, who are running in the Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, runoff election for the nonpartisan, open seat. (The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP\, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- A banking executive and former highway commissioner is poised to become the first African-American elected to lead Arkansas' capital, six decades after it was the center of a school desegregation crisis.

Frank Scott took an early lead in results in Tuesday's runoff for Little Rock mayor, and rival Baker Kurrus conceded to Scott an hour after polls closed.

The 35-year-old Scott is a former adviser to former Gov. Mike Beebe and served on the state's Highway Commission. The 64-year-old Kurrus, who is white, is an attorney and businessman.

Scott would be the first African-American elected mayor of Little Rock, where divisions linger long after nine black students were escorted past an angry white mob into Little Rock Central High School in 1957. The city has had two black mayors, but they were elected city directors chosen for the job by fellow board members.

