Texas Southern selects Clarence McKinney as head coach
Updated 12/3/2018 10:20 AM
HOUSTON -- Texas Southern has named veteran running backs coach Clarence McKinney to be head coach of the Tigers.
A school statement Monday announced the selection of McKinney, who spent this season as associate head coach and running backs coach at Arizona.
McKinney replaces Michael Haywood, who last weekend resigned after a 2-9 season, and overall 8-25 record in three seasons at the university in Houston.
McKinney was on Kevin Sumlin's staff at Houston in 2008, serving four seasons as running backs coach before joining Sumlin at Texas A&M for six seasons. McKinney then joined Sumlin at Arizona.
