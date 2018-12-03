 
UMass hires Florida St. offensive coordinator Bell as coach

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/3/2018 6:43 PM
AMHERST, Mass. -- Massachusetts has hired Florida State offensive coordinator Walt Bell as its new head coach.

UMass announced the hiring Monday. The 34-year-old Bell has been a fast riser in college coaching, going from a graduate assistant at Southern Mississippi to offensive coordinator at two Power Five schools before the age of 35. Before joining Willie Taggart's staff at Florida State, he spent two years as offensive coordinator at Maryland. He also was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arkansas State for two seasons.

UMass has yet to have a winning season since moving to the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2012. Bell will be the third coach for the Minutemen since the move. The school parted ways with Mark Whipple last month. UMass was 4-8 last season, its best as an FBS school.

Bell played receiver for Middle Tennessee from 2002-05.

