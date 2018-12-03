EU official calls on Kosovo to revoke tariff on Serb goods

hello

Kosovo Serb MP's stand in protest as they refuse to leave the Kosovo parliament building to protest against the 100 percent tax imposed on all goods imported from Serbia, in Pristina, Sunday Dec. 2, 2018. The group said they would express their concern to European Unionâs Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn who is scheduled to visit Kosovo upcoming Monday. Associated Press

PRISTINA, Kosovo -- European Union's enlargement commissioner is visiting Kosovo to try to push authorities to revoke a recent decision to impose a 100-percent tariff on goods from Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Johannes Hahn met with Kosovo's top officials Monday after earlier visiting Belgrade, where he held talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and called on Kosovo "to unblock regional cooperation and trade."

Last month, Kosovo's government imposed the tariff on Serbian imports saying it would stay in place until Serbia recognizes Kosovo's independence and stops preventing it from joining international organizations.

Kosovo failed to join Interpol following Serbia's campaign.

Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in 2008. The EU has said that normalized ties between the two are a condition for the countries to become members.