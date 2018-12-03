Rare December tornadoes reported in central US; 1 dead

Steven Tirpak cleans debris from the remains of his two-story home in Taylorville, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. Tirpak and his infant were not home when the storm struck. The National Weather Service says multiple tornadoes touched down in central Illinois, damaging dozens of structures and injuring multiple people. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP) Associated Press

Joyce Morrissey sorts through the debris of her nephew Stephen Tirpak's house in Taylorville, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. The National Weather Service says multiple tornadoes touched down in central Illinois, damaging dozens of structures and injuring multiple people. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP) Associated Press

Steven Tirpak uses a chainsaw to remove tree branches that fell onto his two-story home in Taylorville, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. The National Weather Service says multiple tornadoes touched down in central Illinois, damaging dozens of structures and injuring multiple people. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP) Associated Press

David Bowers, left, his son David and wife Tammy gather at the edge of their property in Taylorville, Ill., after assessing the tornado damage to their home Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. The family took shelter in the basement while the storm tore the roof completely off their house. The National Weather Service says multiple tornadoes touched down in central Illinois, damaging dozens of structures and injuring multiple people. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP) Associated Press

Tim Mayes and his cousin David Bowers step gingerly through the interior of Bowers' tornado-damaged Taylorville, Ill. home Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. The roof of their home was completely torn off by the storm. The National Weather Service says multiple tornadoes touched down in central Illinois, damaging dozens of structures and injuring multiple people. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP) Associated Press

Tammy Bowers and her son David gather a few items from the interior of their tornado-damaged home in Taylorville Ill., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. The National Weather Service says multiple tornadoes touched down in central Illinois, damaging dozens of structures and injuring multiple people. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP) Associated Press

The interior of a home is visible the day after a tornado blew it off it's foundation in Taylorville, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP) Associated Press

Pete Barker of Harrisburg, Ill., wedged a makeshift flag pole in the front of his parent's tornado-damaged house in Taylorville, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. Barker said his dad, a Vietnam veteran who is hospitalized for a heart attack he suffered during the storm, always had flags here. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP) Associated Press

Pete Barker of Harrisburg, Ill., carries a flag he got from a neighbor to put in front of his parent's tornado-damaged house in Taylorville, Ill., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. Barker said his dad, a Vietnam veteran who is hospitalized for a heart attack he suffered during the storm, always had flags here. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP) Associated Press

John Tilton glances at the tornado damage to the front yard of his Taylorville, Ill. home Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. Tilton and others at home took shelter in the bathroom during the tornado. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP) Associated Press

David Bowers retrieves items from the interior of his tornado damaged Taylorville, Ill., home Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. The roof of the home was completely torn off by the storm. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP) Associated Press

Vickie Barker watches as her neighbors sort through the debris of their destroyed Taylorville, Ill., home Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. Barker said she watched from the window as it happened because she didn't want to leave her husband alone during the storm and he couldn't get to the basement. Barker's roof was lifted off the home during the storm which among other things also destroyed her chimney and car port. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP) Associated Press

Tad McCollough climbs out of the basement of his mom Cherri's house after retrieving some items Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. The home was completely blown off the foundation and destroyed during a tornado Saturday. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP) Associated Press

Tiffani Bailey carries an enlarged wedding photo of her grandparents, Charles and Betty Bailey, from the debris of her destroyed home in Taylorville. Bailey, who was in the trailer with her son and mom when it was hit, damaged her ribs and needed more than 30 stitches. "It's a miracle I'm alive. I was in this trailer when it got hit. I lost everything, though. I got nothing," she said. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP) Associated Press

A car that had been inside a building, was turned on its side, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Country Classic Cars near Staunton, Ill. A suspected tornado ripped through the business destroying two buildings and damaging more than 100 cars. (J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Associated Press

Russ Noel, owner of Country Classic Cars, looks at one of the damaged cars, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Country Classic Cars near Staunton, Ill. A suspected tornado ripped through the business destroying two buildings and damaging more than 100 cars. (J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Associated Press

Central Illinois residents on Monday continued assessing the damage after rare December tornadoes, including one that was a half-mile-wide, injured at least 20 people.

The severe weather in Illinois was part of a line of thunderstorms that raked areas of the central U.S. late Friday and into Saturday, killing one person in Missouri. The National Weather Service confirmed tornadoes in Illinois, Missouri and Oklahoma.

At least three tornadoes were confirmed in northwest and southwest Arkansas, largely causing property and structural damage.

Peak months for tornadoes in much of the Midwest are April and June, according to the weather service. But at least 23 tornado touchdowns on Saturday have been confirmed in Illinois, said Dan Smith, a meteorologist with the weather service's Lincoln, Illinois, office.

That was the most tornadoes in Illinois during a December storm since a Dec. 18-19, 1957, outbreak produced 21, Smith said Monday afternoon. He said that number may grow because crews continue surveying three other sites to determine if storm damage there was also caused by tornadoes.

The weather service sent crews Sunday to survey the hardest-hit areas in Illinois, which included Taylorville, 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Springfield. A survey showed that storm produced estimated peak winds of 155 mph (249 kilometers per hour).

It said information from emergency management officials indicated 34 homes were severely damaged or destroyed, 66 homes sustained major damage, and 406 homes were damaged but inhabitable in the city of 11,000.

Photographs and video from Taylorville showed several houses flattened, with residents wading into debris to salvage what they could. Some homes remained standing but with gaping holes in the roofs or with no roofs at all.

The tornado was on the ground for around 10 miles (16 kilometers) before it thundered through Taylorville, and the weather service was able to warn residents of its arrival 41 minutes before it actually struck, Chris Miller, a meteorologist at the service's Lincoln office, said in a phone interview Sunday. That advanced warning gave people critical time to take cover and may have saved lives.

A Taylorville Memorial Hospital spokesman said 21 people, from age 9 to 97, arrived for treatment Saturday. Most were released within hours. Miller said three people remained hospitalized as of Sunday afternoon.

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner declared Christian County, where Taylorville is located, a state disaster area, which makes available various state resources that can help it recover.

The weather service said Sunday that a strong tornado that developed from severe thunderstorms Friday night touched down in Van Buren, Arkansas. It was rated an EF2. About 10 minutes later, a second weaker tornado was confirmed less than 10 miles (16 kilometers) away near the town of Rudy, Arkansas.

Damage surveys for the two tornadoes are ongoing but officials said dozens of homes were damaged.

Early Saturday morning a third tornado with estimated peak winds of 107 mph traveled about 8.5 miles (13.5 kilometers) through Spring Hill in southwest Arkansas. Its path was intermittent and mostly caused damage to trees and to some structures.

Associated Press writer Hannah Grabenstein in Little Rock, Arkansas, also contributed to this report.